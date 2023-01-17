John F. "Jack" Kochel, Jr., 68 of Lancaster, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 at Park House Nursing and Rehab, Royersford. Born on December 25, 1954 in Lancaster, he was the son of the late John F. Kochel, Sr. and Cecelia E. Cunningham Kochel.
Jack graduated from J. P. McCaskey in 1972. He served in the United States Army. Jack retired from Armstrong Floor Plant with over 30 years of service. Jack was a quiet man who enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and vacationing at Myrtle Beach.
Jack is survived by his mother, Cecelia of Lancaster; son, John F. Kochel III of Manheim; daughter, Melissa A. Kochel of Tremont; a granddaughter and a grandson. He is also survived by his sister, Barbara J., wife of John Hohman of Landisville, his brother, Jeffrey S. Kochel of Lancaster, and his nieces.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jack's funeral service on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 11AM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 317 E. Orange Street, Lancaster. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 to11AM. For other information, please call 717-393-1776 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
