John F. Harrison, a prominent local musician and retired Chair of the Fine and Performing Arts Department at Elizabethtown College, was always looking for beauty in the ordinary moments of life. As his battle with late-stage Parkinson's disease progressed, these moments of beauty became centered around his family and dear friends who rallied behind him during his struggle. His battle came to an end on Saturday, April 9th, 2022 at Hershey Medical Center. As he was in life, he was surrounded with loved ones when he passed.
Along with his family, John Harrison's greatest achievement in life was his musical career. He obtained Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Florida State University and received his PhD in Historical Musicology from Bryn Mawr College. He gave many solo recitals and performed regularly with local chamber music ensembles. Dr. Harrison also served as Music Director and Conductor of the Hershey Symphony Orchestra from 1975 to 1981. He was often called upon to adjudicate state and regional music competitions. Among his many awards and recognitions are both the Pennsylvania Music Teachers Association Teacher of the Year and the Pennsylvania Music Teachers Association Distinguished Service Award. In his later years, he refocused his sights on educating others about the musical arts. His ability to fill a room with music will not soon be forgotten.
John is survived by his two sons: Andy and Matt, two grandchildren and his sister, Jane.
A memorial ceremony will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022 in the Zug Recital Hall at Elizabethtown College, One Alpha Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 3:00 PM. Memorial gifts may be made in John's memory to the Michael J. Fox Foundation at https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate.
