CANAJOHARIE, NY – John F. Fisher, age 77, of 117 Flansburg Road, passed away on Sunday February 7, 2021 in Lebanon, PA from a heart attack.
John was born September 9, 1943 in Leacock Township, Pennsylvania a son of the late Amos and Susie Fisher. He was raised and educated in Leacock Township. He was united in marriage with the former Annie S. Stoltzfus. John was a self-employed welder. He was a member of the Old Order of the Amish Church where he was a Bishop.
Surviving him are six sons and their wives; Amos S. and Martha Kauffman-Fisher, David S. and Sarah Esh-Fisher, Gideon S. and Barbie Stoltzfus-Fisher, Eli S. and Linda Smucker-Fisher, John S. and Katie Mae Riehl-Fisher, Elam S. and Emma King-Fisher, two daughters, Emma S. and Levi K. Stoltzfus, Susie S. and Samuel Esh, he is also survived by forty-five grandchildren, four step grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and nineteen step great-grandchildren.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Reuben and Gideon, a sister, Mary, a son-in-law, John Stoltzfus, and two great-grandchildren, Sylvia and Martha Fisher.
A private funeral service and burial will be held for John at a time convenient to his family.
Funeral arrangements are with the J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, 40 West James Street, Richfield Springs, New York.
A living tribute »