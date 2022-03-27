John F. Cullen, son of the late Philip M. and Martha O'Brien Cullen, of Lancaster and Philadelphia, died March 22, 2022 after a long illness.
Mr. Cullen, a 1970 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, graduated from Villanova University in 1974 with a degree in biology.
He spent his professional life teaching for over 40 years in schools in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia including St. Coleman's Elementary School, Ardmore; Roman Catholic High School, Philadelphia, and later at Lansdale Catholic High School in Lansdale from 1985 to 2011. He taught math and sciences. In addition, he served as activities director at Roman Catholic, and moderator of the ski club at Lansdale Catholic. He took frequent ski trips to Vermont and other states with the club.
He enjoyed traveling in the United States, Canada, and Europe, and gardening, but he derived his greatest joy from helping others.
He also worked in parishes where his uncle, Fr. John F. Cullen, served as pastor in Fort Washington and in Philadelphia.
Survivors include his brothers: Philip M. Cullen III, Esq, Ft. Lauderdale, FL; The Honorable James P. Cullen, (retired) (MaryAnne), Lancaster; and Paul J. Cullen (Linda), Lancaster; several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Survivors also include close friends, Christie Butterfield D.Ed., Hershey; Susie Butterfield, Broomall; and Pam Young, Lancaster.
The funeral and burial in St Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery, Lancaster, will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in John's memory to Lancaster Catholic High School, 650 Juliette Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com