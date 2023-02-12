John F. Collier, 80 of Columbia, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023 at Hamilton Arms where he had resided for the past six years. He was the husband of Betty Thomas Collier with whom he was married 57 years. A lifelong Columbia resident, he was the son of the late John F,. Jr. and Dorothea Oberholtzer Collier.
A Columbia High School graduate, Class of 1962, John worked as a heavy equipment operator retiring in 2000 after 15 years of service from PP&L and was a longtime union worker for the I.U.O.E Local 542. He was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, Columbia; Knights of Columbus Council 2294 and was a volunteer for the Columbia Meals on Wheels. At one time he served on the Columbia Borough Council and was an avid Yankees and Boston Celtics fan.
In addition to his wife are his children, John Collier; Andrew Collier (Hilary); Amy Collier; grandchildren, Sophia, Aaron, Gavin, Alexis, Carter and his sister Teckla Jones. He was preceded in death by his twin brother James Collier.
A funeral service will be held graveside in Mount Bethel Cemetery, Columbia, PA on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Augustine Joseph, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in John's memory to the Columbia Meals on Wheels, PO Box 391, Columbia, PA 17512.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.