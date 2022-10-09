John F. Becker, 89, of Landis Homes and formerly of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Nellie (Wroth) and Emil Becker.
Prior to retirement, he worked for Lancaster Osteopathic Hospital for over 20 years. John enjoyed coin collecting and was an avid fan of Canadian ice hockey.
John is survived by his siblings: Margaret Girvin, wife of the late Robert Girvin of New Holland, George Becker, husband of Ruth Becker of Sullivan, IN, Ronald Becker, husband of the late Joyce Becker of Lancaster, as well as a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Arthur Becker. John's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Landis Homes for the compassion and care they provided to John.
Memorial contributions in John's name may be made to the Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Rd., Lititz, PA 17543. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at the Bachman Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 7 S. Decatur Street, Strasburg, PA 17579. Family and friends will be received from 10:30 AM until the time of service.
To send the family a condolence please visit, SnyderFuneralHome.com
