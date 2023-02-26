John Endicott Dyke, 82, passed away the morning of Saturday, July 30th, 2022 in Fulton County, Georgia. Born in Lancaster to Samuel Eugene Dyke and Mary Hull Dyke, John graduated from J. P. McCaskey High School and Leigh University. He married his wife of 59 years, the late Patricia Garvin Dyke, in 1962 and soon settled in Midlothian, VA.
John started Endicott Construction, served as president of the Richmond Homebuilders Associa-tion and became a home inspector in retirement. John loved sports, playing Varsity lacrosse at Lehigh, handball and golf as well as duck hunting on the eastern shore of Maryland with his brother, Samuel Hull Dyke, and being outdoors in general. Over his lifetime he volunteered for the Boy Scouts, Ducks Unlimited and Trout Unlimited. After retirement, John and Pat relocated to Acworth, Georgia to be closer to their children.
He is survived by his son, W. Glenn Dyke (Leslie Beard Dyke); daughter, Heather H. Dyke; and granddaughter, Elsie E. Broome.