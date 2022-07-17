John Edward Miller, Sr., 83, of Willow Street, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late William K. Miller II and Nellie Miller (Tripple).
John graduated from Penn Manor High School in 1958. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army and married Helen A. Miller (Rineer) in 1959. John worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a letter carrier for over 28 years. After retiring, he worked for a funeral home in Lancaster County. John was a lifelong member of St. John Episcopal Church of Lancaster, PA, where he was an usher with the Church for over 40 years.
He is survived by his wife, Helen A. Miller; his two children, John E. Miller, Jr., and Kimberly A. Kaufmann (Richard); his four grandchildren, Jon Scott, Suzi, Emily, and Haley; his four great-grandchildren, Maxwell, Toby, Davina, and Waverly; his step great-grandson Owen; and his brother, Robert C. Miller (Rhonda) and a host of nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his brother, William K. Miller III.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park.
Please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association.
Please visit John's Memorial Page at
A living tribute »