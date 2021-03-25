John Edward Klejnowski, 31, of New Holland, died unexpectedly at his home on March 22, 2021. Born in Coatesville, he was the son of Joseph M. Klejnowski and Constance (Warden) Noel.
John grew up in the Christiana and New Holland areas. After graduation in 2007 from Garden Spot High School, he served in the United States Marine Corps for five years of active duty and three years non-active duty, attaining the rank of Sergeant. He was stationed at Camp Lejeune, NC, Dam Neck, VA and Quantico, VA and was deployed to Afghanistan, Helman Province AFG and Kandahar Province AFG. After his Marine service, he was employed as a private contractor where he was seriously injured and sent home to his family as a disabled veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Mallorie (Medeiros) Klejnowski, his mother, Constance married to Thomas F. Noel, New Holland, his father, Joseph Klejnowski and companion Diane Courtemanche, Christiana, brother, Jeffrey M. Tennant, companion of Elizabeth PeJaye Williams, Gap a sister, Anna K. married to Erich Bracht, Highland Ranch, CO two nephews, Michael Tennant, Coatesville and Jeffrey R. Tennant, Gap and godmother, Judith Borak, Brigantine, NJ, and his service dog, Bear. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, his namesakes, John and Alverta Warden and Edward and Margaret Klejnowski.
His funeral will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Petra Church, 565 Airport Rd., New Holland. A viewing will be held at the church from 9 – 11 a.m. Burial will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
If desired memorials may be sent to Service Dogs for Veterans, P. O. Box 965, Taylors, SC 29687. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
