John Edward "Jack" Colgan, 77, peacefully slipped away on August 25, 2021, at his home with his wife, Kathy Mathews, by his side and his cat at his feet.
He was born in Paterson, NJ, in 1944 to James E. and Ruth Miller Colgan. He grew up in Paterson where he studied chemical engineering in college and went on to work as an engineer designing industrial water treatment equipment. When he was offered a change of position and had a choice of sales or continuing in equipment design, he took the sales position because it came with a company car. He then spent most of his career in water treatment sales, later moving into management. He spent the last 18 years with Delta Chemical Company of Baltimore as an environmental consultant.
Jack was a talented do-it-yourselfer who spent most of his spare time on various remodeling and building projects with Kathy. In earlier years he taught himself the craft of stained-glass and created many beautiful projects. Then he taught himself how to build computers when they came along. He was also an avid skier until arthritis took its toll. In spite of various physical troubles over the years, Jack retained his great sense of humor even in his last weeks, teasing the hospice aide who lovingly helped care for him through his final illness.
Jack is survived by his wife of 38 years, Kathryn Mathews. Also surviving are his daughter, Christine Colgan of Wake Forest, NC, and her children, Ryan and Erin, and his brother, Leo Colgan of Shinglehouse, PA. He was predeceased by his sister, Judy Plishka wife of Paul.
A memorial service will be announced in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, Jack requested that donations be made to Humane League of Lancaster.
