John Edward Hull, age 67, of Leola, PA, passed in peace in the arms of his loving wife on Monday, May 25, 2020 at his second home in Forks Township, Sullivan County.
John is survived by his wife, Louise, of Leola, PA, his children: John Lloyd Hull and Natalie Jones, mother of two grandchildren, of Leola, PA, a son Nicholas Alan Hull, also of Leola, PA, a daughter, Jessica Weidman and son-in-law, Cory Weidman of Millersville, PA, sisters: Maryann Hull Ansell of New Windsor, MD and Suzanne (Butch) Bradley of Dushore, PA. In addition, four granddaughters: Isabella Jones, Celina Maria Hull, Leni Rose Weidman and Lucy Louise Weidman. John was a cousin and an uncle to many nieces and nephews.
John was a gentle soul. He will be dearly missed and never forgotten for his kindness, love and loyalty to his cats, friends, and family. He will be forever in our hearts.
A simple drop in service and celebration of life will be held in June. Further details can be obtained by contacting any family member via FB messenger or phone.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA.
