John Edward Fazen of Quarryville, Pennsylvania went home to Jesus on Saturday, September 3, 2022. He was 70 years old. Born on September 17, 1951 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, John was the son of John Fazen and Carol Dames Fazen.
John worked as a beloved "tool man" with Fazen Tool Sales for over 30 years. He had many customers which he called friends. More recently, he worked part time at Napa Auto Parts before retiring to spend more time helping to raise his granddaughters, Victoria and Savanna. He loved tools, cars, motorcycles, engines, food, and Jesus. Family was his life, and his goal was to make life easier for everyone. He was a great Husband, Father, Pop Pop and friend and will be greatly missed by all!
He was the beloved husband of Kathy Ristow Fazen for 33 years; father of Michael Peck (Ann), Allison Boulware (Bill), Coreen Fazen, David Peck (Shannon), Christopher Peck, the late Kathy Campanella (Anthony), Kimberly Council (Karim) and also Dad and Pop-Pop to Victoria and Savanna; Pop-Pop of Dante, Maddie, Riley, Katelyn, Kai, Alex and Kainan. John was predeceased by his sisters, Carol Eszlari and Joan Bakker. He was predeceased by his first wife, Christine Gottschling Fazen.
Visitation with the family will be from 9:30 AM until 11:00 AM with a memorial service at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 9, 2022 at the LONGWOOD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION of MATTHEW GENEREUX, 913 East Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in John's name may be made to the Cancer Society of the donor's choice.