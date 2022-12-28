John E. Zimmerman, 72, formerly of Strasburg, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, after a lengthy illness. He was the son of the late Hershey Kurtz and Ruth (Witmer) Zimmerman.
John is survived by his brother Hershey Zimmerman III (Jeanette), sister Pauline Caldwell (Thomas), sister Judy Wiley (Kirk), twin sister Anna Hartman (Terry), and sister Beth Smith (Don); along with 7 nephews and 5 nieces. John's entire family loved him very much, and will miss him dearly.
Along with his parents, John was preceded in death by his brother James Zimmerman, his nephew Zachary Zimmerman, and his niece Ashley Smith.
John, also known as "Butch" to his family and close friends, loved spending time at his family cabin in Tioga County. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. Prior to retiring, he worked at Vallorbs Jewel Company for many years.
John struggled for many years with numerous health issues due to his paralysis. We thank God that our brother and uncle is now free from pain and all of his suffering.
Butch's family is truly grateful to all of the doctors, nurses and EMS workers that cared for him over the years. The family also thanks Serenity Hospice for the wonderful care they provided in the final weeks of his life.
Honoring John's wishes, there will be no public services.
If you would like to make a contribution in John's memory please consider Serenity Hospice Care, 3331 Street Road, Suite 101, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 or to Humane Pennsylvania, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602.
To send online condolences, please visit: BachmanSnyder.com
A living tribute »