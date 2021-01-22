John E. Zimmerman, 85, of Denver, passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at home.
He was born in East Earl Township to the late Christian and Minnie (Eberly) Zimmerman and was the husband of the late Betty M. (Dennis) Zimmerman who passed away August 13, 2020.
John was a member of United Fellowship of Reinholds.
He worked for Ford New Holland for 29 years prior to his retirement. Prior to New Holland he was a farmer boy. After retirement he worked for NAPA of Denver.
John is survived by three children, Cynthia, wife of Jody Scott, John W. Zimmerman, and Sandra, wife of Roy Burd; two step sons, Darryl, husband of Jeanne Martin and Dean, husband of Lisa Martin; 15 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; a brother, Henry E., husband of Patricia Zimmerman; and sister-in-law, Mae Zimmerman.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Noah E. and Harvey E. Zimmerman.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, January 26, 2021, 12:00 PM, at Fairview Cemetery, 357 Walnut St., Denver.
Memorial contributions in John's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
