John E. Young, Jr.

John "Jack" Young of Saint Petersburg, FL passed away November 19, 2022, at the age of 88 with the comfort of his family. John was born February 24, 1934, to John and Iona Young in Lancaster, PA.
He served in the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1956. John was a devoted father and husband. He enjoyed singing with the Live Music Group at Americana Cove, baseball and golf. John was an avid Yankee and Eagles fan. He was a member of Columbia-Middletown Elks, 8th Ward, VFW and American Legion.
John is survived by his son John Young III, daughter Stephanie Rudy, son-in-law Derrick Rudy, two granddaughters Olivia Bevensee and Ara Rudy, and two great grandchildren Logan and Madeline. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife Barbara Young.
A private memorial service will be held for immediate family members. A celebration of life for friends and family to attend will be on December 10, 2022, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Columbia-Middletown Elks Lodge. www.clydekraft.com
