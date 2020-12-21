My dearest father, John E. Wanamaker, 55, of Minersville, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at his residence. Born in Millersville, he was the son of Betty (Siegler) Wanamaker of Ocean City, MD and the late Raymond E. Wanamaker. John is survived by two children he loved dearly, Richard Wanamaker of Lancaster and Joylynn Valdes, wife of Ian of Mount Joy; a granddaughter; two sisters, Jenny Zeplin, wife of Brian of Lancaster and Amy Reed, wife of George of Conestoga; and a brother, David Wanamaker of Ocean City, MD.
John enjoyed classic rock and roll music, classic cars and motorcycles. He lived surrounded by pictures of everything he kept close to his heart. He had an adventurous spirit, and had friends aplenty in his lifetime.
"Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things become new"
Services will be announced at a later day. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
