John E. Stum, 86, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 13, 2021 at The Gardens at Stevens. Born Friday, November 1, 1935, in Elizabethtown, he was the son of the late William C. and Ruth (Fanus) Stum. He was married to Margaret M. “Peggy” Stum for over 44 years until her death on Friday, October 13, 2000.
John first worked for the former Savoy Shoe Factory, Elizabethtown, before working for Uniflare Shoe Company, Rheems. In 1999, he retired as a foreman with Badorf Shoe Company, Lititz. He was also a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, Elizabethtown.
He is survived by two children: Kathleen A. Boyd, married to James, of Goodlettsville, TN and J. Michael Stum, married to Jennifer, of Holtwood. Also surviving are eight grandchildren: Misty, James, Hannah, Elisabeth, John Gideon, Michael, Taylor & Jordan; 5 great-grandchildren: Charlie, Eloise, James, John & Olivia & another due in the spring; four sisters: Velma L. Olweiler, of Elizabethtown, June A. Stum of Strasburg, Diane M. Weaber, married to Donald L., of Annville; Donna J. Watts, married to Ralph A., of Elizabethtown, two brothers: Edward E. Stum, married to Joyce, of Elizabethtown, Marlyn L. Stum, of Mechanicsburg; a sister-in-law, Miriam F. Stum, of Elizabethtown, as well as John’s extended family and caring friends. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers: William F. Stum and Donald L. Stum and a brother-in-law, Fred E. Olweiler.
In his later years, John enjoyed the friendship he had with Betty Ginder. John had a lifelong love for hunting & both listening & playing bluegrass music. He also enjoyed antiquing, bowling & his weekly breakfast meetings with the men’s group from church.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Monday, December 20, 2021, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 904 Mill Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 with Father Bernard Oniwe as Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery, Elizabethtown. There will be a viewing at the church from 9 AM until the time of the Mass on Monday. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
