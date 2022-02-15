John E. Stokes, 53, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at his home in Washington, NC. He was born March 3, 1968, in Lancaster, PA. He was a 1986 graduate of Warwick High School and spent most of his career working as an industrial electrician. John was married to his high school sweetheart, Barbara (South) Stokes for 25 years.
John was a volunteer firefighter with the Manheim Fire Department for 15 years, ending his career as a Captain. His passion was to serve his community and help others. He also enjoyed coaching soccer for his stepsons, Matthew and Brandon, and in his garage working on his jeep or out on the road driving.
He is survived by his parents, Linda (Stauffer) Boyer and Paul Eric Boyer, of Lancaster and Richard C. Stokes and Carol Ann Stokes, of Marsing, Idaho; his two steps sons, Matthew J Landis, fiancé of Rachel C. Herb, and Brandon M. Landis, husband of Kayla (Mengel) Landis; his sibling Cassandra L. (Stokes) Shive, of York; his step sister, B. Michelle Boyer, of NM; his grandchildren, Abel Landis, Adley Landis and Noah Landis. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Clyde and Louise Stokes of Lancaster and Maurice and Rhoda Stauffer of Lititz.
His family and friends will miss him dearly. His generous and loving heart will be missed by all who knew him.
A drop in "Celebration of Life" gathering will be held at the Manheim Farm Show Community Center, in Manheim on Sunday March 6th, from 3:30 PM-5:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to National Fallen Firefighters Foundation at firehero.org in honor of John's memory.
Psalms 34:18 – The Lord is close to the broken hearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.