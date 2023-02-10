John E. "Snap" Snyder, Jr., 92, of Ephrata, died Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Fairmount Homes. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary S. (Horning) Snyder in 2019. Born in Earl Twp., he was the son of the late John E. and Katie M. (Nolt) Snyder.
Snap was last employed as the service manager for the former Horning Dodge, where his career spanned about 40 years. He and Mary also owned and operated Sunshine Center Laundromat in New Holland.
He was a member of Indiantown Mennonite Church where he served many years as a Deacon and Sunday School teacher. He and Mary served his 1-W service at Connecticut State Hospital in Middletown. They were avid travelers and he enjoyed hunting.
Surviving are two sons: Richard married to Kori (Zellers) Snyder, Villanova and Gary married to Dana (Brookmyer) Snyder, Blue Ball, eight grandchildren: Peter, Nathan, Jordan, Emily, Reagan, Adam, Erin and Cory and a great-granddaughter Abigail.
He was preceded in death by six siblings: Elizabeth Zimmerman, Esther Zimmerman, Laura Musser, Anna Mary Snyder, Kathryn Snyder, and Elam Snyder.
His funeral will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Indiantown Mennonite Church, 255 Indiantown Rd., Ephrata. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Sunday from 12:30 2:30 p.m. at the Groff-High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland and at the church on Monday from 9 10 a.m. Kindly omit flowers.
If desired, memorials may be sent to the Fairmount Homes Sharing Fund, 333 Wheat Ridge Dr., Ephrata, PA 17522. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
