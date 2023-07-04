John E. Sheaffer, Jr.

John E. "Chip" Sheaffer, Jr., 77, of Lancaster, PA, passed away at home on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
He was the loving husband of Brenda L. Martzall Sheaffer and son of the late Lena M. Carter Sheaffer and John E. Sheaffer, Sr.
A graduate of McCaskey High School, Chip was a lifetime resident of Lancaster. He retired from his most recent employment at the Kellogg Co. of Lancaster and previously worked as Meter Service Supervisor at PP&L, where he had been employed for 18 years.
Chip and Brenda loved spending time in the mountains at their cabin in Sullivan County. Chip enjoyed watching baseball and football and was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan.
In addition to his wife, Chip is survived by his brother-in-law, Dennis A. Martzall, husband of Kris Gravenor Martzall; niece, Abby K. Martzall Nelson, wife of Timothy Nelson; nephew, Daniel A. Martzall; three great-nieces: Elly and Hannah Nelson, and Adeline Martzall; and great-nephew, Jonah Nelson.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
