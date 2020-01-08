John E. Schuppert, Jr., of Lancaster, PA, met the Lord on Saturday, January 4, 2020. John was born at St. Joseph's Hospital in Lancaster on May 26, 1919, and grew up on a farm in New Freedom, PA, owned by his parents, the late John E. and Frances Stump Schuppert. Following high school, John earned a BA from Loyola College in Baltimore, MD.
In World War II, John served in the Army Air Corps, earned his pilot's wings, and flew A-20 and B-25 bombers from Montana to Alaska, where they were turned over to Soviet pilots for delivery to the Soviet Union, which at the time was the United States' ally in the fight against Nazi Germany. After the war, when the Soviets ceased being an ally and blockaded Berlin, John flew C-54's during 173 missions in the Berlin Airlift, for which he was awarded the Air Medal, one of many medals he received for his service. Later, John flew B-47 Stratojets as a major in the Air Force from bases in the South and Midwest, where he met his wife, Cynthia. He also piloted the famed B-29 Superfortress. John retired from the Air Force in 1963, moved to Lancaster with his family, and worked in the private sector as a contract administrator at Hamilton Technology. He was also employed with Watt & Shand Department store, the credit card division of Fulton Bank and ended his working career as a mail carrier with Willow Valley Communities. John's favorite sport was golf which he enjoyed playing, as well as watching, especially the Masters. He also liked playing pinochle, hunting, feeding the song birds, landscaping his yard (especially with his beloved azaleas) and listening to big band music. One of John's favorite events was the annual family crab feast which he and Cynthia hosted for many years at their home in Lancaster. In addition, John so enjoyed celebrating holidays and special occasions with his family over good food and cheer. John was also a parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church.
John is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia, to whom he was married for 66 years; brother, Captain Vincent Schuppert (husband of June), USN (Ret.) of Orange Park, FL; children, John Schuppert Esq. of Bala Cynwyd, PA; James Schuppert M.D. (husband of Susan) of Corning, NY; William Schuppert (husband of Karen) of Spring City, PA; Sister Marie Lucette (Barbara) of Roswell, NM; and Caroline Harris (wife of Roderick) of Pequea, PA; grandchildren, Emily Padovani (wife of Samuel), Reading, PA; Laura Schuppert, Pharm. D., Durham, NC; William Schuppert, New Orleans, LA; Alison Schuppert M.D., Rochester, NY; Owen and Lanelle Harris, Pequea, PA; and great grandchild, Cecilia Padovani, Reading, PA.
The Mass of Christian burial will be on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 501 E. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA. A visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. prior to Mass. Interment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in John's memory to St. Anthony of Padua Church, 501 E. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »