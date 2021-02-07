John E. Rumberger, 87, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of the late Patricia A. (Cooney) Rumberger who passed in 2013, with whom he shared 56 years of marriage. Born in Shamokin, John was the son of the late Rita (Dugan) and John J. Rumberger.
John was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy. He retired from RCA after almost 40 year of service as an electrical technician. John was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church and the American Legion Post 56. He enjoyed crossword puzzles, Penn State Football, and traveling. He also enjoyed watching Jeopardy and the History Channel. His sense of humor will be missed by all who knew him.
John is survived by his sons, Joseph E. of Manheim and John M., husband of Carole, of Albany, NY; his 3 grandchildren, Terra Butler, Amber Perez, and Joshua Rumberger; and 3 great-grandchildren, Joziah, Noah and Ariya. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Joan Burns and Joseph Rumberger.
A private interment will be held in St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in John's memory to Catholic Charities, 929 N. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17602. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com