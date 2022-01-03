John E. Ringer, 85 of Lancaster, PA, died on December 28, 2021 at Evergreen Estates. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Charles P. and Eva M. Ringer. He was a lifelong member of the Lititz Moravian Church, and a 1954 graduate of Lititz High School.
He was an Army veteran, having served 18 months as a cryptographer at U.S. Army, Europe Headquarters in Heidelberg, Germany. He was a former typesetter for Science Press, Ephrata, and a dispatcher for John S. Ewell, East Earl, PA.
He is survived by a number of loving nieces and nephews and their families. He was also fortunate to have had many good and loyal friends. He was predeceased by his sister Nancy and brother-in-law Lawrence, and his brother Donald.
He was a member of the Nature Conversancy, the Arbor Day Foundation, the Civil War Preservation Trust, and the Penn State Nittany Lion Club.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, January 11 at 11:30 AM at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap Rd, Annville, PA 17003. Please omit flowers. If desired, memorial contributions may be sent to Grane Hospice, 1010 Plymouth Road, Suite D, York, PA 17402, or to Evergreen Estates, 1300 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Grane Hospice and Evergreen Estates. To leave the family an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
