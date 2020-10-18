John E. Pouliot, 84, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020.
He was the husband of J. Kaye (Hall) Pouliot, with whom he shared 58 years of marriage this past September 22nd. Born in Chicago, IL, he was the son of the late Edgar and Mary (Callahan) Pouliot.
John had worked as an independent broker and sales representative for many insurance and financial companies over his 41 year career in business.
After graduating from Spring Hill College in Mobile, AL, John attended Officer Candidate School in Newport, RI. After earning his commission in the Navy, John proudly served on active duty in the U.S. and overseas, as well as the Naval Reserves, until retiring as a Commander in 1978.
He enjoyed playing golf and was an avid Cubs, Bears, Bulls and Blackhawks fan.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Brett Pouliot married to Alison of Ashburn, VA and Joelle Pouliot-MacLennan married to Daniel MacLennan of Fallston, MD; his 2 granddaughters Claire and Sophie Pouliot, and by his siblings: Diane, Debbie, Denise, and Michael. He was preceded in death by his sister Marilyn.
Please make contributions in John's memory to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy East, Lancaster, PA 17602. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »