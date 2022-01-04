John E. Petersheim, age 60 of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022 at the Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of Donna Kreider Petersheim, with whom he celebrated 14 years of marriage on October 13th. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Stephen R. & Anna Ruth Fisher Petersheim. He was a member of Timberline Church. He was a farmer and known for raising top quality cattle. He graduated from Lancaster Mennonite High School class of 1979. He attended Ecola Bible College of Oregon. He served on Mercy Ship in Brazil. His love was for his wife and boys Seth and Jack.
Also surviving are 5 siblings: Naomi A. wife of Mahlon L. Glick of Narvon, Stephen Jr. husband of Verda Stoltzfus Petersheim of Gap, Ruth A. wife of David Romanoff of Lancaster, Samuel M. husband of Marta Frederick Petersheim of Linville, VA, Orpha Rose wife of David E. Longenecker of Christiana.
A memorial service will take place from Mellinger Mennonite Church, 1916 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA, on Friday, January 7th at 3 p.m. There will be a time to visit with the family following the service. Those in attendance will be required to wear a mask. Private family interment will take place prior to the service. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, PA 17509, to assist John's family with expenses. shiveryfuneralhome.com