John E. Logan III, 63, of Stevens, passed away Friday evening, June 24, 2022, peacefully at home with his loving family by his side. Born in Ephrata, he was a son to Betty Jane (Lehman) Logan and the late John E. Logan, Jr. Married for 40 years, John was the devoted husband to Denise L. (Johns) Logan.
John started working in his teens for Weavers in New Holland and then as a supervisor at Gold Rush Lumber. In 1979 he began at Bollman Hat Co. where he spent a lot of time in traveling to China regarding hat production. For many years John was the Stewart at Cushion Peak Rod & Gun and later worked at Esbenshade's delivering mulch. John loved spending time hunting in Centre County with his son-in-law and grandsons. He would take all of the grandkids fishing, and enjoyed his boat on the Susquehanna River and at Blue Marsh. He enjoyed cooking, grilling, and smoking meats and cheeses. The flowerbeds around the house were his labor of love. John loved his family and aways enjoyed a couple beers with friends. He was hardworking, independent, and a guiding presence in the lives of his children and grandchildren.
John is survived by three children, Tracy L. Logan of Bowmansville, Amy L. Conway (Harry) of Howard, and Kelly A. Perkins (Christopher) of Denver; four grandchildren, Nicole M. Conner, Hunter A. Conway, Ryan Z. Conway, Dominic E. Perkins; two great grandchildren, Jaxon C. Blessing and Wyatt G. Truitt; two sisters, Debra S. Musser (Terry) of Stevens and Patricia A. Shertzer (Todd) of Ephrata; and many nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by grandson, Michael G. Wildoner; and two brothers, William T. Logan & Charles E. Logan.
John was grateful for his Living Funeral when he was diagnosed. Therefore, no further services will be held.
