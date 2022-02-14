John E. Lapp, Jr., 92, of 315A N. Hollander Rd., Gordonville, passed away at home Friday Feb. 11, 2022 after a brief illness. Born in Leola, he was the son of the late John E. and Leah King Lapp. Mr. Lapp was a retired dairy farmer, and a member of the Old Order Amish Church. His wife, Malinda S. King Lapp died in 2016.
He is survived by: children, Eli K. husband of Ida Fisher Lapp of Gordonville, John K. husband of Malinda Lantz Lapp of Ephrata, Melvin K. husband of Barbie Ann Stoltzfus Lapp of Bolivia, S.A., Sarah K. wife of Amos K. Beiler of Bird-in-Hand, Rachel K. wife of Samuel K. Ebersol, Rebecca K. wife of Elam Kauffman, Jr., both of Gordonville; numerous grand and great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law, Lydia Lapp Lapp of Gordonville, Lydia K. Lapp Lapp of New Holland; sisters, Rebecca wife of the late Ike Petersheim, New Holland, Leah wife of John Beiler, Gordonville; sisters-in-law, Sarah Lapp, Leola, Anna Mary Lapp, Paradise, Verna Lapp, Narvon; brother-in-law, Emanuel Allgyer, Gap. Two sons, David and Amos; several great-grandchildren; siblings, Aaron, Amos, Samuel, Ben, Christ, Katie King, Rachel Allgyer and Annie Beiler preceded him in death.
Funeral Services: 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 from the late home with viewing there till the service. Interment: Myer's Cemetery, Leola. Furman's – Leola
A living tribute »