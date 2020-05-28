John E. Kreider, age 90, of Landis Homes, went to his heavenly home on May 25, 2020.
Born in Lancaster PA, to parents Elmer R. and Verna M. (Eby) Kreider, John was married to Betty J. Book and they enjoyed 60 years together until her death in 2014. John married Martha Hossler in 2015 and they shared life together until her death in 2019.
John is survived by his brother Lloyd Kreider (Joyce), and six children: Connie Bender (Roy), Barry Kreider (Erika), John Kreide,r Jr (Carolyn), Philip Kreider (Lauren Sophia), Jennifer Peifer (Dean), Kirby Kreider (Cassie), all residing in the Lancaster area. John is also survived by two step children, Loren Hossler (Audrey) and Kendra Hossler Goodman. John was blessed with 16 grandchildren, two step grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren, each of whom he loved dearly.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by sisters, Blanche Gingrich and Ruth Kreider (infant), as well as grandsons, Ryan Bender and Evan Kreider (stillborn).
John was a devoted husband and he truly enjoyed spending time with his wife and family. Words used recently by his grandchildren to describe him are "kind, servant-hearted, great storyteller, role model, and generous to all. He was never one to stand out in a crowd, but he was the one that knew most everyone in that crowd." He had a strong faith in Jesus as his Savior, and lived his life desiring to please the Lord in all things. His business card stated "Christ our Guide-Heaven our Goal".
John was an active lifelong member of Mellinger Mennonite Church, serving as SS Superintendent, trustee, building project chairman, and beloved Sunday school teacher to the class of Friendship Community residents.
John and Betty were dairy farmers on the 6th generation Trout Spring Farm. During that time he founded the Show-Ease Stall Company, which began when he designed his own cow stall and started selling it and other agricultural related products.
John loved hunting, fishing, playing softball and golf, and promoting the dairy industry. He really enjoyed his buddies in the Green Laurel Hunting Club, and the many adventures he and Betty had with them and their wives.
John gave freely of his time to many organizations over the years, including Mennonite Disaster Service, Camp Hebron, Philhaven, Lehigh Valley Dairy Co-op, Holstein Association, Locust Grove Mennonite School, and Witmer Fire Company.
Friends are invited to a Drive Thru to greet the family on Saturday, May 30, from 9-12 PM at Mellinger Mennonite Church, 1916 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster PA 17602. Persons are encouraged to leave notes to family and memories of John on the Furman Home for Funerals website.
A private graveside service will be held at the Mellinger Cemetery with retired Pastor Leon Oberholtzer officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Mennonite Disaster Service, 583 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543 or to Mennonite Central Committee, PO Box 500, Akron PA 17501. Furman's – Leola