John E. Kline, Sr., 97, formerly of Elizabethtown, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021 at Juniper Village at Mount Joy. He was the husband of Leara Farmer Kline and the late Ida Morrison Kline. Born in Maytown, he was the son of the late John S. and Ida Mae Markel.
John was a U.S. Navy veteran of WWII having served in the Atlantic and Pacific Theaters of Operation. He retired as a carpenter from the Warfel Construction Company where he was employed for over 40 years. He attended the Steven Hill Community Church of the Brethren and enjoyed gardening, bird watching and the company of his beloved cat, Willie.
In addition to his wife are his sons, Bernard (Sandra); John E. Jr. (Judith); Robert; Brian (Joann); Keith; stepson, David Farmer (Carol); 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 11 brothers and sisters.
Private services will be held with full military honors in Silver Spring Cemetery at the convenience of the family. If desired, a donation in John's memory may be made to the charity of one's choice.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
A living tribute »