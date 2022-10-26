John E. King, age 75 of 280 Widdowson Road, Kirkwood, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022. He was the husband of Rebecca S. Beiler King and the late Annie L. Beiler King who passed on August 8, 2019. John was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides his wife are 2 sons: Daniel B. husband of Rachel B. Stoltzfus King of Oxford, John E. Jr. husband of Rachel F. Lapp King of Peach Bottom, 12 daughters: Lizzie B. King, Naomi B. wife of Isreal B. Stoltzfus, Mary B. wife of Jacob S. Stoltzfus, Emma B. wife of Ammon L. Stoltzfus, all of Lincoln University, Sarah B. wife of Andrew Kinsinger, Lydia B. wife of Amos F. Stoltzfus, Katie B. wife of John Z. Ebersol, Rebecca B. wife of Aaron Glick, all of Wisconsin, Annie B. wife of Jesse S. Stoltzfus, Hannah B. wife of Samuel K. Yoder, both of Versailles, Indiana, Mattie B. wife of Amos F. Zook of Pequea, Sadie B. wife of Christian M. Smoker of Oxford, 7 step children: Eli B. King, Emma B. King at home, Priscilla wife of Levi Beiler of Kirkwood, Noah B. husband of Emma Yoder King of Turbotville, PA, David B. husband of Nancy Smoker King, John B. husband of Emma Stoltzfus King both of Quarryville, Stephen B. husband of Sarah Stoltzfoos King of Nottingham, 107 grandchildren, 30 step grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, 4 brothers: Samuel S. King of Oxford, Henry S. King and Aaron S. King of Pembroke, KY and Daniel S. King, Jr. of Quarryville, and a sister, Rebecca wife of Daniel Stoltzfus of Christiana. He was preceded in death by an infant brother and 4 grandchildren.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 280 Widdowson Road, Kirkwood, on Thursday, October 27th at 9 a.m. EST. Interment will be in Homeville Amish Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from time of this notice until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
