John E. Kauffman, age 70 of 387 Bell Road, Christiana, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022 at his home. He was the husband of Sarah S. Stoltzfus Kauffman. Born in Christiana, he was the son of the late Joseph S. and Susie Esh Kauffman.
John was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides his wife are 9 children: Henry S., husband of Eva Mae Stoltzfus Kauffman of Ronks, Mary S., wife of Amos S. Esh of Cochranville, Omar S., husband of Rachel Petersheim Kauffman of Holtwood, Susie S., wife of Benjamin S. Esh of New Holland, Lydia S., wife of Jonathan S. Smucker, Joseph S., husband of Mary Blank Kauffman, both of NY, John E., Jr., husband of Elizabeth King Kauffman, Sarah S., wife of Daniel E. Beiler, Eva S., wife of Isaac E. Stoltzfus, all of Christiana, 49 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and 4 siblings: Mary E., wife of David L. Zook, Jacob F., husband of Mary Stoltzfus Kauffman, Bennie E., husband of Arie Fisher Kauffman, and Rachel E., wife of John S. Fisher. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Emma S. Kauffman, and a brother: Amos E., late husband of Arie Glick Kauffman.
Funeral service will take place at the home of Isaac and Eva Stoltzfus, 383 Bell Road, Christiana, on Wednesday, July 27th at 9 a.m. EST. Interment will be in the Fishers Amish Cemetery. Friends may call at the home of Isaac and Eva Stoltzfus from the time of this notice until the time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
