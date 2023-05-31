John E. Hiestand, 85, of Mount Joy, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late John S. and Esther (Erb) Hiestand. John was the husband of Dianne (Gates) Hiestand with whom he celebrated 46 years of marriage. He was previously married to the late Christine (Hostetter) Hiestand.
John was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1955 where he played on the basketball team that made it to the quarter finals of the state championship. He worked at Farmers First Bank as Vice President and then was co-owner of Hiestand Memorials in Marietta with his brother Robert. He was an independent auditor for Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and also served on the board of directors there.
John was an active member of Community Bible Church in Marietta where he served on church council, taught Sunday School, directed camp and Vacation Bible School, was on the building committee and sang in numerous groups.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Dianne, are six children, John A. Hiestand, husband of Lisa of Mount Joy, Delbert Hiestand, husband of Donna of Maytown, Deb Nickchen, wife of Chris of Mount Joy, Kevin Hiestand of Elizabethtown, Jodi Wissler, wife of Devin of Mount Joy, and Kyle Hiestand, husband of Ashley of Cary, NC; Nineteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three sisters, Helen Burkholder, wife of Roy of Lititz, Marian Carpenter, wife of Larry of Dover, PA, and Nadyne Batts of DE; and a brother, Robert Hiestand, husband of Barbara of Lancaster.
He was preceded in death by his good friend who he considered a brother, Charlie Tirrito.
A memorial service honoring John's life will be held at Community Bible Church, 331 Anderson Ferry Rd., Marietta, PA 17547 on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 2 PM. Family and friends will be received at the church following the service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Bible Church's Memorial Scholarship Fund (address above) or to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com