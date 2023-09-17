John E. Groff, 80, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Ephrata Manor, after a 14-year battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born in Mountville to the late Chester and Elsie (Bippus) Groff and was the husband of Marian (Swavely) Groff, with whom he shared 59 years of marriage.
He was a member of Ephrata Church of the Brethren. John was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and loved Ford vehicles. He attended a local Parkinson's support group at Landis Homes. Known by his family as "Pap Pap," he loved to spoil his grandchildren and spend time with his family. During his last weeks, he was surrounded by his loving family.
During his working years, John worked as a machine operator for Fabral Industries before retiring in 2008. After he retired, John drove part-time for Keller Brothers.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by two sons, Steven, husband of Kimberly Groff, Mike, husband of Elizabeth Groff; a daughter, Stacey Ambler; five grandchildren, Colene, Brandon, Megan, Alicia, Isabelle; a great-grandson, Luke; a brother, Earl, husband of Susan Groff; two sisters, Donna Groff and Diane Groff.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2023, from 10 to 11 AM, at Ephrata Church of the Brethren, 201 Crescent Ave., followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11 AM, with Pastor Brian Messler and Pastor Wesley Clemmer officiating. Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in John's memory may be made to Ephrata Church of the Brethren, Deacon Fund, 201 Crescent Ave., Ephrata, PA 17522, or Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
