John E. Garry, 86, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Lancaster General Hospital. He was married to his wonderful wife Barbara Siderio Garry for 60 years. Born in Stamford, CT, he was the son of the late Thomas M. and Laura Ellis Garry. He graduated from Saint Mary's High School in New Haven, CT, and Villanova University, Villanova, PA.
John was a veteran of the U.S. Army, He proudly served his country for three years and was stationed in both South Korea and Fort Polk, LA.
John started his career in banking with Conestoga National Bank in 1961. In 1987, he joined Fulton Bank and retired from Fulton Financial Advisors in 2001 as a Vice President and Tax Manager.
After retirement, John worked at the Manheim Auto Auction for three years and served as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels for ten years. John played baseball, softball, tennis, and golf throughout his life.
John and Barbara enjoyed traveling to Ireland, England, and Italy. They also had a wonderful trip to the Western United States visiting many of the beautiful National Parks.
In addition to his wife Barbara, John is survived by three sons, Dr. David J. Garry, and wife Kristine of Syosset, NY, Brian J. Garry of Manheim, PA, and Sean M. Garry of Philadelphia, PA; two grandchildren, Evan, and Alexandra Garry; and one sister, Elizabeth Korwek of Wallingford, CT.
John was preceded in death by his three sisters, Barbara Ann Cronin, Marie Dowding, and Sister Mary Jane Garry, C.S.J.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022, at 10:30 AM at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601, with The Rev. Daniel F.X. Powell as Celebrant. Family and friends will be received one hour prior to Mass at the church. Private inurnment will be in St Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
Please omit flowers, and kindly consider a memorial contribution to Water Street Mission, P.O. Box 7508, Lancaster, PA 17604-7508.
