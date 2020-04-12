John E. Fulmer III, 93, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late John E. and Ruth Keller Fulmer Kneebone and the loving husband of LaFern Beamesderfer Fulmer for 70 years.
At the age of 17, John joined the U.S. Navy and served 2 ½ years. He was on the water for 13 straight months and his ship was hit 2 times by torpedoes. John was there for MacArthur's famous "I Shall Return" land speech. He received the King Neptune Service of the Sea Certificate for crossing the Meridian.
He worked as Chief Deputy Prothonotary for Lancaster County. John served as an usher and on the Finance Committee for St. Peters Lutheran Church. He was a member of the Italian American Citizens Club, the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
John enjoyed time at his RV retreat in Ocean City, MD and fishing in Florida each year, watching sports and the Hallmark channel on TV. Some of John and LaFern's happiest moments were spent with their daughter, Vicki, who they were blessed with late in life. A dill pickle from the barrel at the store, was a must have.
John's Funeral Service will be at Historic Fred F. Groff, 234 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Craig Ross officiating. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Adamstown, PA.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Vicki, wife of Fred Wojtowicz, Lancaster, and a cousin, Peggy, wife of Henry Beazley, also of Lancaster and a sister-in-law, Molly Kagen, Kutztown, PA.
Memorial contributions in John's name may be made to the United States LST Association, 101 Rice Bent Way #6, Columbia, SC 29229.
