John E. Coldren, 68, of Denver, PA, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Born in Coatesville, PA, John was a son of the late Raymond and Beulah McDaniel Coldren.
John was a graduate of Coatesville High School and earned a B.S. in Civil Engineering from the former Spring Garden College of Philadelphia. He worked his entire career for PennDot where he had been a Bridge Inspector and Project Manager. John was a U.S. Air Force Veteran.
John was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan and loved going to the beach. He especially enjoyed extended family trips to Jupiter, Florida and Myrtle Beach and Hilton Head, South Carolina.
John will be lovingly missed by his wife, Karen A. Fairchild Coldren, son William "Bill" H. Coldren, sister, Alice Flatley, and three nephews, Keith, Chris, and Eric Flatley.
A time of sharing and remembrance will be held at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522 on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 11 a.m. John's family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m.
Memorial donations in John's honor may be made to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania Cardiology, 3400 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19104.
