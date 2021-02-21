John E. Carmen, 59, of Washington Boro, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, February 18, 2021. Born in Columbia, PA, he was the son of Pearl (Schropp) Carmen and the late Glenn Carmen.
For more than 25 years, John worked as a truck driver for Roadway Express Trucking and was a proud member of the International Teamsters Union. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.
John is survived by four sons, Matthew D. Carmen, Andrew S. Carmen, Steven M. Carmen and Cody T. Carmen. He was the proud grandfather of Grace, Violet, Shiloh, Luna, Gavin and Josephine. Also surviving is his brother, Gary Carmen, and his sister, Linda Mann.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
