John E. Brandt, Jr., 77, of Elk Circle, New Providence, PA died unexpectedly of natural causes at his residence on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. He and his wife, Lynda Finefrock Brandt celebrated 52 years of marriage. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late John E. and Beulah Smith Brandt.
John retired from PP&L where he was employed as a lineman.
A U.S. Army veteran, he served with the 173rd Airborne Division during the Vietnam War.
An avid fisherman and hunter, he was a member of the Sweetwood Hunting Camp in Potters Mills, PA.
Surviving beside his wife Lynda, are 3 children, Jessica L. Brandt of Maryland, Jason E. Brandt of Lancaster, John Stacey Brandt of Holtwood; 3 grandchildren, Jasmin Brandt, Kayla Grimm, Benjamin Bleacher; and 2 great-grandchildren, Rhylee Grimm and Jayce Grimm.
Services are private. reynoldsandshivery.com
