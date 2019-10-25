John E. Bonham, Jr, of Millersville PA passed away peacefully at Conestoga View, Lancaster, PA on Monday Oct. 21st with his family by his side. His pain and suffering from the cancer has ended.
He was the son of the late John E. Bonham and Emma Bonham. He is survived by his wife Louise (Cindy) Bonham, son Mike (Stephanie) and there 4 month old daughter Harley Quinn. John also has children from his first marriage, John J. (Marie), Jeffrey (Brenda) and their two children, Alexis and Keira Bonham. John has a sister Sarah Bonham and nephew Michael Stevens.
John graduated from McCaskey high school and served in the Navy for four years.
There will not be a public service just a private family Service.