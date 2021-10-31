John E. Binkley, 74, of Lititz passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Christian and Anna Mary (Shirk) Binkley. He was the loving husband of Wanda (Frey) Binkley with whom he shared over 50 years of marriage.
He was a 1966 graduate of Garden Spot High School and later attended Willow Street Vo-Tech. John was a Master Carpenter by trade who worked at Wohlsen Construction Co. and most recently at LGH before retiring.
John was a member of the Lititz Lions Club. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, and coin collecting in his leisure time. John was very loving and active in the lives of his children and grandchildren.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Shawn Binkley husband of Amanda of North Wales, PA, Beth Binkley of Lititz, and Kerry Binkley of Ephrata. Also surviving are six grandchildren and four siblings, Jane Moser of Claremont, CA, Pauline Fehr of Friedensburg, PA, Leroy Binkley of Lititz, PA, and Jean Keck of Elizabeth City, NC. He was preceded in death by his brother, Christian Binkley, Jr. and Larry Binkley.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will follow in Witness Park, Lititz. Family and friends will be received from 1-2 PM at the funeral home on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in John’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com