John David Schmid, 75, of Lancaster, PA, passed into the arms of his Lord, Jesus Christ on Monday, May 1, 2023.
Born in Buffalo, NY, he was the son of the late John C. and Emma J. (Sievenpiper) Schmid. He was married for almost 54 years to his wife, and college sweetheart, Phyllis D. (Roper) Schmid.
David's passion was serving Jesus Christ and he was a lifetime learner. He attended Cairn University in Philadelphia, PA (formerly Philadelphia College of Bible) where he received his bachelor's degree. He went on to receive his master's degree from Grace Seminary in Winona Lake, IN. Finally, he received his doctorate from Western Seminary in Portland, OR.
For the majority of his life, he and his family lived in Haiti. He and his wife served with Crossworld (formerly Unevangelized Fields Mission, UFM International) for more than 40 years. He was involved in administrative responsibilities for the missionaries in Haiti. He taught at the STEP Bible School and Seminary as well as conducting continuing education seminars for pastors and lay leaders throughout Haiti. David and Phyllis are members of First Baptist Church in DuBois, PA and associate members of Calvary Church in Lancaster. They are retired from Crossworld, living in Calvary Fellowship Homes in Lancaster, PA to be near family.
Besides teaching and preparation of teaching materials, he loved mentoring his students. He was "infamous" for his consumption of coffee. Most days he was seen carrying a pot or two to his office in the seminary. His ready smile and strong handshake were a trademark to each one he met.
David is survived by his wife, Phyllis; three children, Karen and Amy Schmid, both of Manheim, PA, and Jeffrey (Conni) Schmid of Oldsmar, FL; 2 brothers, Mel Schmid of Manheim, PA and Randy (Jan) Schmid of FL and sister, Deborah "Debi" (William) Perry, of FL. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Joanne L. Schmid and sister-in-law, Marsha (Mel).
A visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM in the Lower Auditorium at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. Following the visitation, there will be a memorial service held at 3 PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in David's name to Crossworld through their website https://crossworld.give/projects and enter "STEP" as the project name.
