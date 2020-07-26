John "David" Myers, 82, entered into rest at home in Pequea Township on Friday, July 24th, 2020. He was born December 31, 1937, in Lancaster, PA, the son of the late Arthur S. and Ada K. Krauskop Myers. David attended Stevens School, a one-room school house in Pequea Township, and Manor Millersville High School. He was a life-long member of Willow Street Church.
David spent his entire life living on his family's Pequea Township farm. He helped raise tobacco and in his prime, was known to be an excellent cutter and the fastest spudder. He also fed the steers and helped with crop and produce production.
David lived a very simple life. He enjoyed visits to Ocean City, NJ, swimming in the ocean, and his hobbies included oil painting, and caring for his geese.
He is survived by his brother, A. Franklin Myers, two nephews John (Sue) Myers, Mark (Jane) Myers, and niece Marjorie (Greg) Maisel, and eight grandnieces and nephews.
Memorial Remembrances may be made in David's memory to Willow Street United Church, 2723 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584.
