John David Hornberger, 89, of Brethren Village, formerly of Brownstown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Born in Rothsville, John was the son of the late Albert, Sr. and Lizzie (Landis) Hornberger. John is survived by Doris J (Millhouse) with whom he shared 68 years of marriage. She continues to reside at Brethren Village. John was preceded in death by brothers, Albert, Landis (Bud) and his sister, Beulah Beitzel. John was a lifelong member of Conestoga Church of the Brethren.
John spent his working years self-employed. His business endeavors included coin metered laundromats and investments in mobile home parks and apartments. John and Doris also operated a very popular and well-known business, Doris' Tropical Fish Center in Brownstown for over 35 years.
John lived his life to the fullest enjoying his family, friends and many hobbies. He enjoyed hunting and was a founder and 50-year member of Camp Overlook Hunting Camp in Tioga County. John also enjoyed fishing at Snug Harbor Resort in Ontario Canada and especially enjoyed chasing after lunker Lake Trout. He also spent many summer weekends boating on the Chesapeake with his numerous boating friends, snowmobiling with the Dutch Trail Cutters, bowling, golf and woodworking.
John was active in the West Earl Lions Club for most of his adult life and was honored with the Melvin Jones Award for his outstanding and dedicated service. He enjoyed traveling the country, including 2 journeys to Alaska with Doris in their motor home as well as wintering in Sarasota Florida for the past 20 years.
John will be greatly missed by his four sons, Leonard of Lancaster, Jay (Becky Zook) of Lititz, Scott (Patti Rodgers) of Sarasota, FL and David (Barb Thompson) of Lancaster. John is also survived by nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
A private interment/celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flower, please consider a donation in John's name to the West Earl Lions Club, or the Good Samaritan Fund at Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »