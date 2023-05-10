John David Fisher, 37, of 201 S. Sandy Hill Rd., Coatesville, PA, passed away Sunday night. Born in Kinzers, PA, he was the son of Mary Lou Nisley Fisher and the late Isaac L. Fisher. He was employed at Shady Lane Construction.
Besides his mother, he is survived by: 6 siblings, Mary Louise wife of Stephen S. Stoltzfus of Gap, Samuel Jay husband of Meleny Green Fisher of Honey Brook, Jonathan Jay, Linda Grace, Isaac L. Fisher, Jr., all at home, Stephen Robert Fisher, Mechanicsburg; nieces and nephews; maternal grandmother, Laura wife of the late Ray Nisley of Sarasota, FL. He was preceded in death by: a brother, Olen Ray Fisher; paternal grandparents, Jonathan B. and Mary Esh Fisher.
Viewing and funeral services will be at the late home. Date and time to be determined. Furman's Leola
