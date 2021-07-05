John D. Trimble, Sr. age 62, of Pequea, died at Hospice and Community Care, Mount. Joy, PA on July 2, 2021. Born in Quarryville, he was the son of Benjamin F. and Eleanor E. Reich Trimble, Sr.
John had been employed as a tow motor operator for Buck Iron, followed by Asplundh, Joe King, and Bensit Tile.
He is survived by his companion Kay Kreiner; 4 sons, James Kelley of Strasburg, John (Debra) Trimble, Jr. of Manheim, Joshua (Rachel) Trimble of Quarryville, Cody (Cassidy) Trimble of Holtwood; a step daughter, Melissa Meckley of Strasburg; 12 grandchildren; 3 brothers, Benjamin Trimble, Jr, Willis Trimble, Robert Trimble; 2 aunts; 1 uncle; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Michael Trimble.
A celebration of John's life will be held at Refton Fire Company, 99 Church Street, Refton, PA on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 1:00 PM. Interment will be private. Please omit flowers. Contributions may be made in John's memory to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. reynoldsandshivery.com
