John D. Spencer, 47, of East Earl, went home to Jesus on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.
He was born in Johnstown, PA, to Robert and Charlotte (Mottin) Spencer, of East Earl.
At an early age John realized his need of a Savior and asked Jesus into his heart. He loved his Lord and prayed daily for the needs of others. He was especially concerned about a person's soul. John's faith in Jesus has left him to the glories of heaven where he awaits his family's homecoming.
John was an avid Steelers, Pitt, Penguins, North Carolina Tar Heels and St. Louis Cardinals fan. He graduated from the Christian School of York in 1994 and later from Johnstown Rehabilitation Center. John was a member of Blue Ball Church of the Brethren.
Surviving in addition to his parents are a brother, Tim, married to Bobbi (Roush); a sister, Rachel, married to Brad Smith; four nephews and a niece.
Preceding him in death were both sets of grandparents, Samuel and Lillian Spencer, John and Vera Mottin; a cousin, Nathan Kubat and two aunts, Linda Fenchak, Roselyn Baird.
There will be a celebration of life service on October 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Blue Ball Church of the Brethren, 1005 E. Main Street, Blue Ball with Rev. Joel Hershey officiating.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »