John D. Ressler, Jr, loving husband, father and grandfather, entered into the Kingdom of Heaven on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at the age of 89. He was born on August 14, 1931, to the late John D. and Margaret M. (Earhart) Ressler. He was married to Irene M. (Hainley) Ressler on February 20, 1954. They enjoyed 67 years together.
He attended grade school in Landisville and West Earl High School in Brownstown.
John was an airplane mechanic in the US Air Force from 1951-1955. He was stationed in NY, TX IL, CA and lastly in Spokane, WA. In 1954, he was deployed to Andersen Air Force Base in Guam during the Korean War.
For most of John's HVAC career, he worked at Frey Lutz and Farfield, Inc. He worked on industrial projects in MD, DE, NJ as well as PA. One project even took him to St. Martin.
He was an active member of the Ebenezer EC Church in Brownstown where he enjoyed serving as an usher and doing maintenance work like painting and mowing.
John loved working outside, especially mowing his yard and tending to his strawberries and flowers, especially the peonies. He was a handyman and could make or fix just about anything! He loved going to the beach and enjoyed taking the family to Wildwood Crest every year! He loved swimming in his pool, roller skating and riding bike. He always found room for dessert-even sometimes as a main course. John was a kind and loving Grandpa. His grandkids all adored him! He always made it a priority to attend their sporting events and activities. You could hear him cheering from the sidelines.
He is survived by his wife, Irene, four children, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren: son, John D. (Rita Killheffer) Ressler III and their children, Jeremy (Megan Minney; Jack and Bennett) and Arlen (Jessica Bonatsos); daughter, Virginia "Gini" (Richard Harry) and their daughter, Janelle (Brad Bender; Blair); daughter, Jennifer (Dale Wissler) and their children, Justin, Miranda (Brandon Henne; Cooper and Marlee) and Brandon; daughter, Jill (Ed Groff) and their children Brittany and Kristen.
He is also survived by a brother, Melvin (Dawn) Ressler, Talmage and brother-in-law, Donald (Helen) Hainley of New Holland. He was preceded in passing by brothers Daniel and Russell "Bud" and a sister, Ethel who died during childhood.
Memorial contributions can be made in John's memory to Ebenezer Evangelical Congregational Church, 23 South State Street, Brownstown, PA 17508.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
