John D. Landis, age 94, died on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at the Mennonite Home. He was the husband of Arlene D. Miller Landis for 72 years. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Elvin G. and Sarah C. McBride Landis.
He attended J.P. McCaskey High School and graduated in the Class of 1947. He was an Alarm and Signal Superintendent for the City of Lancaster for 42 years, retiring in 1990. He also served as a U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant serving in the Korean War. Where he received the Korean War service medal. In his later years he worked fourteen years for the Kearney A. Snyder Funeral Home now DeBord Snyder Funeral Home. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, The American Legion Post #34, Park City Twalker's for 28 years, AARP and was an honorary member to the Fraternal Order of Police.
Surviving besides his wife is a daughter Carol A. wife of the late C. Dale Neidigh, Jr. of Beavercreek, OH and two grandchildren Jessica L. Neidigh and Andrew Neidigh married to Shante both from Dayton, OH and one great-grandson Daren.
Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to the visitation on Friday, December 23, 2022 at 9:00 AM at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home, 141 East Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow the service at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Mennonite Home Benevolent Fund.
To leave an online condolence please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097