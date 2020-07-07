John D. Hostetler passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the age of 94. John was born on a dairy farm in West Liberty, Ohio, on July 29, 1925 to Uriel K. and Clara Mae Irene (Yoder) Hostetler. In high school, John took agricultural courses with the intent of joining the family farming business, but at the age of 19, he was drafted and served two years in the Civilian Public Service as a conscientious objector.
Following this period, John attended Goshen College in Goshen, Indiana, where he majored in business. For the next two years, John worked at several jobs until his pastor suggested that he apply to the Mennonite Central Committee (MCC), in Akron, Pennsylvania. John was accepted for an assignment in Europe where he worked for six years and where he found his life-long calling. During these years of service, John married Katherine Penner.
Upon their return to the United States, John accepted the position of Material Aid Resource Director for MCC where he continued his life's work until his retirement from the organization in 2004. John found this work uniquely inspiring. He was able to travel among churches across the United States and Canada while experiencing the enthusiasm people shared in their common desire to support the work of the broader Mennonite Church. John's work included the facilitating of shipments of blankets, clothing, canned meat, and other relief supplies to places of need around the world. During these years, John deeply appreciated the encouragement and support of his co-workers and the MCC motto, "In the Name of Christ."
John took full advantage of other opportunities as an MCC worker that included serving 40 years with the Pennsylvania Relief Sale board, 30 years as a member of the Heifer Project International board, and 30 years as a board member of Inter-Church Medical Assistance. These experiences gave John the opportunity to build relationships with individuals from other church denominations while supporting a common effort of improving the world.
John and Kathy arrived in Akron just in time to become charter members of the Akron Mennonite Church where they attended services for over 50 years. During these years, John served on dozens of committees. He also served 14 years as treasurer of the Atlantic Coast Conference. Together with his wife, John made monthly visits to men incarcerated in the Schuylkill Federal Prison under the auspices of Prisoner Visitation Support.
In retirement, John continued to work as a volunteer store cashier for over twenty years at the Ephrata ReUzit On State location as well as one or two days per week for the Booksavers program.
Through all of these experiences, John always felt that he received more than he was ever asked to give, and he was grateful throughout his life to be involved in organizations whose purpose was to serve others.
John was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-two years and by a son Richard D. Hostetler. He is survived by his son Robert (Lisa Wiebe) of Garnet Valley, PA; grandchildren, Zachary, Lauren, and Jenna; and daughter-in-law Lori (Roberts) Hostetler of Lancaster. As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, no service is being planned at this time. Contributions in John's memory may be made to the Mennonite Central Committee at MCC.org.
