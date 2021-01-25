John D. Hemsteger

John D. "Jack" Hemsteger, 89, of Lititz, passed away peacefully and entered into Jesus' loving arms on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Luther Acres. Born in Elmhurst, IL, he was the son of the late Samuel E. and Margaret H. (Kolbe) Hemsteger. Jack was the beloved husband of June K. (Richter) Hemsteger, and together they shared 68 years of a loving marriage.
Jack honorably served his country during the Korean Conflict as a member of the U.S. Air Force. He worked as an engineer for National Standard Company, retiring in 1990 after 35 years of service. He was a member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lancaster.
Jack's pride and joy was his family and spending time with them. He was a man of many talents and hobbies, including stamp collecting, bird watching, rockhounding, gardening and wood working. He and June travelled the world and returned frequently to Germany where a piece of their hearts will always be. Jack enjoyed a nice Merlot or a cold glass of Yuengling lager!
Along with his wife, Jack is survived by three children: Michael J. Hemsteger and his wife Lynne of Huntersville, NC; Holly A. Bumbaco and her husband Michael of Virginia Beach, VA; and Laurel S. Salzmann and her husband John of Lititz, PA. Also surviving are 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jack's memory may be offered to Michael J. Fox Foundation, www. michaeljfox.org. For online condolences please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com